Grenadian Javid Mitchell graduates with 4.0 GPA from Howard University

Javid Mitchell, a 2023 Howard University alumnus, advises young people to “be determined, resilient, and positive” to achieve their goals despite probable hurdles.

Mitchell, who finished Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 in Computer Science last month, faced financial and other hurdles during the three-and-a-half-year journey.

In 2019, his parents paid for the first year of his Bachelor of Science, but Mitchell had to work to pay for the rest.

After the Spice Island Beach Resort opened in October 2021, she worked remotely to digitalize portions of its operations, did internships, and tutored.

Living with family reduced housing costs and traveling for 2 hours each way, including a 45-minute walk to the bus stop. He listened to music, slept, talked to his parents, or solved lab issues on long rides.

Mitchell, who graduated with the highest GPA from the College of Engineering and Architecture, took 20 credits every semester to save money and finish in three-and-a-half years.

The highest achiever, from Saint George, New Hampshire, said he discovered scholarships and mentorship that would have helped him. he told The Grenadian Voice.

Mitchell stayed inspired by remembering his parents’ financial commitment in him and his dad’s advice to do what he loves and succeed.

“Don’t be afraid to take calculated risk, get outside of your comfort zone and believe in yourself” to succeed, he advised.

Mitchell said diligence and commitment are key to success. He said that one must embrace every opportunity to learn, grow, and build talents; believe in oneself; and have a solid support system, as even the strongest have weak moments and need encouragement to keep going.

Networking got him his first internship, he added.

Mitchell led technology clubs outside of class. He enjoys photography and hiking.

Mitchell returned to Grenada in December 2022 to work as an operations consultant at Spice Island Beach Resort. Since his dad worked there, he spent a lot of time at the resort after school.

He returned to the US last month and started consulting for KCIC in Washington DC. Mitchell is visiting family on island.

Mitchell said that despite receiving three scholarships, including two PhD offers, his “deep interest in renewable energy” may drive him to a Master’s in Sustainable Engineering at Columbia University.

He completed the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) accreditation while earning his Bachelor’s Degree.

Mitchell graduated with the highest GPA from Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS) and T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) with an Associate’s degree in Computer Systems Engineering.

Mitchell plans to found a non-profit organization in Grenada to help prospective students navigate the American education system through mentorship, resources, and other support.

