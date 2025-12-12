Grenadian man fined for aiding illegal entry of Vincy nationals

On Sunday, 11th October 2025, officers attached to the Immigration and Passport Department arrested and charged 𝟐𝟎-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐨𝐥𝐝, 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫, 𝐙𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐒𝐭. 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 for the offence of Accommodating an Alien.

Following investigations into two Vincentian nationals who entered Grenada illegally on Thursday, 9th October 2025, at Gouyave, St. John.

Mr. Pope appeared before Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 9th December 2025 where he plead guilty to the offence.

As a result, he was fined $2,000.00 to be paid in one month, in default 6 months imprisonment. Additionally, a suspended sentence of 12 months was imposed; in default he will serve 12 months in prison.

Persons are reminded that according to Section 36, Subsection (1) (e) of the Immigration Act, if anyone assists any person to enter or remain in Grenada in contravention of the said act, knowingly hiding or accommodating such person shall be guilty of an offence.