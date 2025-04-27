Grenadian wanted for sexual intercourse with minor deported

GRENADIAN NATIONAL CHARGED FOR IMMIGRATION OFFENCES

Saint Vincent Police has charged Roger Johnson, a national of Grenada, for breaching the state’s immigration laws and ordered him deported.

The 48-year-old Grenadian was wanted in his homeland in connection with the offence of sexual intercourse with a minor.

Following his return to Grenada, Mr. Johnson was charged with six (6) counts of sexual intercourse with a minor. He remains in custody and is expected to make his first appearance at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, April 28, 2025.

According to preliminary investigations, between February 1 and February 28, 2025, Johnson unlawfully entered the state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under the following circumstances:

He entered the state other than at a port of entry, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Immigration (Restriction) Act, Chapter 114 of the Revised Laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009.

He entered by boat and disembarked without the consent of an immigration officer, in violation of Section 10(2) of the same Act.

On April 23, 2025, Johnson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court, where he pleaded guilty to both charges. For entering the state other than at a port of entry, he was fined EC$280, payable forthwith. In default of payment, he will serve three months at His Majesty’s Prison.

For entering the state by boat and disembarking without the consent of an immigration officer, he was fined EC$220, payable by April 24, 2025. Failure to pay this fine will result in a concurrent sentence of three months’ imprisonment.

A removal order was also issued for his deportation from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.