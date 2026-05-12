Grenadines sea moss farmers bounce back stronger at Expo

Sea moss farmers from the Grenadines, whose farms were destroyed by Hurricane Beryl in 2024, have recovered and are fully back in business.

Last Friday, a Sea Moss Expo hosted by SUSGREN, which secured funding for the farmers, was held at the Grenadines Ferry Terminal. a number of sea moss by-products were on display, showcasing the versatility and potential of the local industry.

Sustainable Grenadines (SUSGREN) emphasized their ongoing commitment to the sector well beyond their initial recovery efforts.

According to organizers, the group is dedicated to supporting the industry through crucial training and capacity building. The recent expo was intentionally created as an opportunity for farmers, value-added entrepreneurs, buyers, and researchers to connect and build networks.

The diverse array of products on display at the ferry terminal highlighted the remarkable creativity driving the industry forward. Beyond local recovery, this resilience points to the substantial economic potential of the sea moss trade in bolstering the region’s broader “blue economy”.

As emphasized at the event, marine protected areas and the sea moss industry are fundamentally “the foundation, the pillars of the blue economy”.