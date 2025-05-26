Vessel Found With Human Remains, Canouan, St Vincent-Grenadines

Photos show a terrifying scene at Little Bay, on the Grenadine island of Canouan, St Vincent, where early reports indicate that upwards of 10 bodies may have been found with the discovery of a stricken vessel.

Police have yet to confirm such reports which sources have indicated to us.

Videos from Canouan show different-colored clothing, shoes, bags, life vests, and pieces of human bones scattered across the beach.

Clothing, human bones, bags littered the beach

Sources inform St Vincent Times that, based on their observations, the vessel does not have a name.

The origin of the vessel remains unclear at this time; however, a boat builder who lives on Canouan told this publication that from the make of the vessel, he believes it could have originated from war-torn Haiti.

“I have lived in Haiti and Cuba. These are the types you especially see out of Haiti. Those from West Africa have deeper hulls, with a placement for a sturdy sail. Yeah, so for now, until the authorities present their findings, I’ll say Haiti.”

Police in St Vincent report that they made the discovery on May 26, 2025, between 10:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Evidence of human remains

“During the initial examination of the vessel, what appeared to be decomposed human remains were found onboard. The police report stated that they have yet to determine the identities and circumstances surrounding the discovery.

A Coast Guard vessel from the main island, along with investigators, is gathering evidence, hoping to ascertain the identification of origin.

St Vincent police say the matter is an active and ongoing investigation and will provide further updates.

A boat carrying nineteen bodies drifted off the coast of St Kitts and Nevis, a Caribbean country, in January of 2025.rities at the time said the boat had drifted from the African coast with migrants on board.