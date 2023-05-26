Grenlec sends 1.4 MW generator to Carriacou to stabilize electricity supply

Customers in Carriacou who have recently experienced power interruptions should soon feel some respite.

A generator was sent on Thursday, according to a statement from Grenada Electricity Services Ltd. (Grenlec).

The 1.4 MW generator that was sent to Carriacou will assist in stabilizing the power supply.

To begin its installation, the generator that arrived in Carriacou on Thursday will be brought to the Beausejour Power Plant. Grenlec plans to finish the installation and commissioning on Saturday.

Grenlec authorities decided to send a unit from Grenada now rather than waiting for the Trinidad rental to arrive given the happenings this week with the larger generator in Carriacou.

To replace the unit that has been sent to Carriacou, the rental engine ordered for Carriacou will be installed in the Queen’s Park Power Plant when it arrives in Grenada over the course of the next several days.

The extra generator will be operational in Carriacou by late Saturday, according to Grenlec’s plan.

To complete the installation, there will need to be an island-wide outage in Carriacou on Saturday. As a result, all customers are expected to be without energy from 4 am until 5 pm.

Customers are being urged by the company to be patient as they integrate the device with the current system, which could take some time and cause some additional annoyance.