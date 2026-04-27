$3Million GRIT program launched in St. Vincent

$3 Million GRIT Program Launches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

A major regional initiative aimed at advancing women-led businesses and inclusive trade officially launched this morning at the Beachcombers Hotel in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Caribbean Women Entrepreneurs Generating Resilient and Inclusive Trade (GRIT) Project is a four-year, US$3 million initiative funded by the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada. Implemented by the Caribbean Export Development Agency in partnership with Invest SVG, the program is designed to support women-led micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across six countries: St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Belize, and Jamaica.

The project aims to directly support 800 women entrepreneurs across the participating nations over its four-year span, with the goal of positively impacting thousands more through job creation and business growth.

Speaking at the launch, Invest SVG CEO Anna Young stressed the importance of moving from “dialogue to measurable results”. She noted that while many women-owned businesses have strong products, they frequently face hurdles regarding production capacity, quality standards, financing, and market readiness. Young affirmed that Invest SVG is transitioning into a more proactive institution focused on bridging local enterprises with global opportunities.

Representing the High Commission of Canada, Second Secretary for Development Ms. Thu Trang Nguyen explained that the GRIT initiative closely aligns with St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ development priorities, specifically in areas like agribusiness, tourism, food security, and digital services. She reaffirmed Canada’s dedication to sustainable growth by ensuring women have access to the necessary tools, skills, and financing.

Regional and local officials praised the timeliness and strategic value of the project:

Wayne Elliott, Head of Technical Program at Caribbean Export, highlighted the resilience of Caribbean women who continue to navigate post-pandemic recovery, climate events, and economic shocks.

Okolo John-Patrick, Director of Trade, emphasized the program’s role in helping businesses improve export readiness, leverage digital trade platforms, and meet international standards to strengthen brand competitiveness.

Hon. Lavern Gibson-Velox, Minister of Gender Affairs, welcomed the project as a critical investment in national development, noting that women’s economic empowerment is essential for reducing poverty and increasing community resilience.

The launch event transitioned immediately into action, kicking off a week of specialized activities for local entrepreneurs, including export readiness workshops, digital marketing sessions, and business development training.

The GRIT Project seeks to ensure that women entrepreneurs across the Caribbean are not just included in trade, but are fully equipped to “lead, innovate and thrive in regional and global markets”.