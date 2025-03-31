GSI SKN & GPL Launch Women in Solar Energy Training Programme

Green Solutions International SKN Inc (GSI SKN), in partnership with Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL), has launched a pioneering training and coaching programme aimed at empowering women in the renewable energy sector. The “Women in Solar Energy Training Programme” is a key component of the Guyana Utility-Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL), designed to equip women with specialised skills in solar PV installation, entrepreneurship, and leadership within the renewable energy sector. This programme will provide training leading to certification by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP).

This initiative directly supports Guyana’s transition to sustainable energy by addressing both the skills gap and gender imbalance in the industry. Through targeted training and mentorship, the programme will help women access meaningful career opportunities while strengthening the country’s renewable energy workforce.

A Strategic Investment in Guyana’s Energy Future

The GUYSOL programme is financed through the Guyana-Norway partnership and administered by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). It is part of Guyana’s broader commitment to expanding utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) technology and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to reduce carbon emissions, lower electricity costs, and promote energy security.

Women remain underrepresented in Guyana’s labour force, with recent data showing an increase in the unemployment rate for women from 14.4% to 19.1% between 2020 and 2021, compared to a rise from 11.7% to 13.3% for men. Recognising this disparity, the “Women in Solar Energy Training Programme” aims to break down barriers and create viable career pathways for women in the clean energy sector.

Mr. Amir Dillawar, Program Coordinator for GUYSOL explained that “Guyana Power and Light Inc, through GUYSOL, is proud to implement this initiative to create opportunities for women to advance in energy, solar, and other technical fields. With Guyana’s economy rapidly expanding due to the oil and gas sector and with the increase of other supporting and emerging industries, we aim to support greater female participation in the Guyanese workforce to improve gender equality and economic prosperity.”

Comprehensive Training and Hands-On Experience

The programme features a multi-phase approach designed to provide participants with a strong technical foundation, practical experience, and industry mentorship.

Five-Week Training Curriculum

Participants will complete a structured training programme covering solar PV installation, workplace safety (aligned with OSHA standards), job readiness, and climate justice. The curriculum integrates classroom instruction with real-world applications in solar installation settings, ensuring that participants develop practical skills.

Apprenticeship & Mentorship

Following the training, participants will enter an eight-month apprenticeship programme, gaining hands-on experience in solar PV installation. This phase involves virtual coaching through the “Energypreneurs Hub” energypreneurshub.com, a dedicated online platform that provides continuous learning opportunities, professional mentorship, and industry networking. The platform features interactive forums, live Q&A sessions, a comprehensive resource library, and access to expert mentors.

Entrepreneurship & Leadership Development

Beyond technical training, the programme fosters entrepreneurship by offering courses in financial literacy, business development, and leadership. Women will be encouraged to explore opportunities for starting renewable energy businesses or advancing within established energy companies. This component also covers strategies for scaling renewable energy ventures.

The curriculum is aligned with global best practices and industry standards, preparing participants for certification and employment in the solar energy industry.

Advanced Training Modules and Mobile Lab

Participants will be trained using a mobile solar PV training lab, ensuring they gain practical, hands-on experience. The training will be delivered in multiple phases across different regions in Guyana to maximise accessibility.

Batch 1: The first round of in-person training will take place in Region 4 – Demerara-Mahaica, focusing on advanced PV installation topics, system design using specialised software, and a Train-the-Trainer module to develop future instructors.

Subsequent training batches will be conducted in multiple regions, ensuring that women across Guyana have access to training and career opportunities in the renewable energy sector. The proposed schedule is as follows:

Batch 2 will be delivered in Region 2 – Pomeroon-Supenaam.

Batch 3 will be conducted in either Region 5 – Mahaica-Berbice or Region 6 – East Berbice-Corentyne, depending on the number of women participants in each region.

Batch 4 will be held in Region 10 – Upper Demerara-Berbice.

A Transformational Initiative for Women in Energy

As Guyana accelerates its shift toward renewable energy, initiatives like this play a crucial role in fostering gender inclusivity and workforce diversification. With support from government agencies, industry leaders, and training organisations, the “Women in Solar Energy Training Programme” is set to create meaningful employment opportunities for women while contributing to the nation’s clean energy goals.

Dr. Wayne Archibald, Executive Director of GSI SKN and a leading regional expert in renewable energy training and workforce development, emphasised the programme’s significance: “The renewable energy sector in Guyana is evolving rapidly, and it is critical to ensure that women are actively involved in this transition. As the lead technical partner in this initiative, GSI SKN has developed a comprehensive curriculum that not only equips women with technical expertise in solar PV installation but also integrates entrepreneurship and leadership training. By bridging the skills gap and fostering a diverse talent pipeline, we are creating a workforce that will drive Guyana’s clean energy future. This programme represents a strategic investment in the country’s energy resilience, ensuring long-term sustainability and inclusive economic growth.”