GTA appoints Shanai St Bernard as nautical development manager

Grenada Tourism Authority Appoints Shanai St Bernard as New Nautical Development Manager

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Shanai St Bernard as the new Nautical Development Manager. In this pivotal role, she will be responsible for advancing Grenada’s strategic positioning within the regional and international yachting, cruise, and maritime tourism sectors.

Shanai joined the Grenada Tourism Authority in 2017 and has held several key roles, including Marketing Executive for the German and Caribbean markets. In 2019, she took on responsibility for the US market, and in 2023, was appointed USA Sales Manager, based in the North American office. She brings strong tourism marketing experience and a deep interest in marine and coastal development to her new role.

During her tenure abroad, Shanai led innovative sales and marketing initiatives to elevate Grenada’s brand presence, forge new partnerships, and strengthen relationships with key travel trade stakeholders. Her efforts significantly contributed to increased awareness and visitor arrivals from the US market.

Now returning to Grenada with a broadened perspective and a renewed sense of purpose, Shanai is committed to enhancing the island’s appeal as a premier nautical destination. A certified PADI diver with an enduring connection to the sea, she is particularly passionate about sustainable marine tourism, harbour development and promoting Grenada’s blue economy.

“We are delighted to welcome Shanai back to Grenada in this important leadership role,” said Petra Roach, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Her depth of experience, international outlook, and personal passion for the sea make her uniquely positioned to drive innovation and growth in our nautical sector. We are confident she will bring great energy and impact to this next chapter of development.”

In her new role, Shanai will focus on strengthening Grenada’s cruise and yachting product, enhancing marina services, collaborating with local stakeholders and positioning the destination as a hub for sustainable marine tourism in the Caribbean.