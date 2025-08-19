GTA collaborates with Various Partners for Spicemas Press Trip 2025

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with Industry 360, Mel&NMedia, Chambers Media, Sandals Grenada, and other valued partners, proudly hosted their third curated press trip themed “Respect The Tradition”, that welcomed top-tier influencers and journalists both regionally and internationally, including prominent voices from the United Kingdom and the United States. This immersive initiative was designed to showcase this year’s Spicemas celebration, Grenada’s signature cultural celebration, while offering a deeper experience of the nation’s rich heritage and traditions.

The trip officially kicked off with a warm and festive welcome at the Maurice Bishop International Airport, with big drum performances, cultural dancing and many other showcases of Grenada’s culture, followed by an exclusive welcome event at Sandals Grenada, where guests were greeted with live entertainment, local cuisine, and remarks from tourism officials and partners.

Highlighted on the itinerary, was a hands-on cultural workshop held at Paraclete, St. Andrew, that explored the origins of Mas, with a special focus on traditional characters such as Jab Jab, Shortknee, and Véyé Cou (Vieux Corps). The experience also included a culinary dive into Grenada’s national dish, oil down, not just as a meal, but as a story of community, flavor, and heritage.

“This is about authentic Caribbean storytelling, ensuring that not only are people coming to the Caribbean shores, and particularly Grenada’s shores to experience Spicemas, but to also really understand its history, its impact, it’s the culture of Grenada.” Said Melissa Noel, Founder of Mel&NMedia, and Co-Producer of the trip. “This is cultural preservation, this is ensuring that not only are people coming here to experience and amplify, but understanding the importance of keeping traditions, and respecting traditions.”

Tenille Clarke, Founder of Industry 360 also spoke on what this trip meant to Grenada.

“This year’s theme is respect the tradition. It’s meant to take a two pronged approach. Obviously to showcase Grenada as having one of the premier carnival experiences in the Caribbean, but also when you think about the etymology and generational history behind Spicemas, you think about tracing lineage.”

By collaborating with creative agencies like Industry 360, Chambers Media, the GTA is amplifying Grenada’s voice across global markets, connecting with new audiences, and reinforcing the tri-island destination as a place where authenticity meets adventure.

“This year’s trip was a vibrant celebration of Grenada’s rich culture and heritage,” said Stacey Liburd, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Our goal was to passionately showcase the soul of our island from its traditions and people to its music and cuisine. We hope that the authenticity and spirit of Grenada resonated deeply through the lenses of the regional and international storytellers who experienced it firsthand.”

The Grenada Tourism Authority extends heartfelt thanks to all partners and stakeholders who helped bring this experience to life and looks forward to the vibrant stories and connections it will generate.