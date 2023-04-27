GTA hosts destination presentation & chocolate dinner in St Vincent

The Grenada Tourism Authority, in collaboration with industry partners True Blue Bay Resort, Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel and Belmont Estate who was voted the Caribbean’s Best Attraction 2023 by USA Today Readers Choice Awards, hosted a Destination Presentation and Chocolate Dinner at the Beachcombers Hotel in St Vincent.

Guests included representatives from the St Vincent & the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Carnival Development Corporation, land & sea tour operators, Vincentian media and social media influencers. They were treated to tastings of Belmont Estate’s fine chocolate followed by a sumptuous, chocolate-infused 3-course dinner menu prepared by Chefs Aaron Johnson from Grenada’s True Blue Bay Resort and Chef Ramces Castillo from Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel. Entertainment was provided by Chrystelle LaGuerre and Kevin Bullen. The evening culminated in guest, Nolwyn McDowall, winning a grand prize of a weekend in Grenada, compliments of SVG Air and True Blue Bay Resort and N’kechi King, a travel advisor with Going Places Travel, winning a basket of delightful Grenadian confectioneries.

The agenda for the promotional trip included sales training with travel professionals facilitated by Mrs. Nikoyan Roberts, the sales and marketing manager of the Grenada Tourism Authority and Mrs. Magdalena Fielden of the True Blue Bay Resort.

The Grenada delegation also participated in media interviews to laud the convenience of daily airlift services provided by InterCaribbean Airways and Caribbean Airlines, between Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport and St. Vincent & the Grenadines Argyle International Airport, and SVG Air’s five flights a week via Lauriston Airport in Carriacou. The interviews also highlighted Grenada’s 2023 calendar of events and the many distinctive tourism products that showcase Grenada’s culinary entertainment, sports, health & wellness and eco-experiences.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority remarked, “We recognize that the strategic value of hosting presentations to our neighbouring Caribbean islands transcends mere promotion; it fosters a collective elevation of our region’s tourism. This unlocks a world of opportunity, leveraging regional synergy and vibrant partnerships to enhance our island’s allure and prosperity. Moreover, the convenience of flights between Grenada and St. Vincent plays a crucial role and highlights the seamless accessibility and short travel distances between the two islands making it an easy and ideal vacation destination.”