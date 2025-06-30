GTA Leads Strategic Marketing Mission to Guyana

Grenada Tourism Authority Leads Strategic Marketing Mission to Guyana

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with a delegation of airline and hotel partners, recently concluded a successful promotional mission to Guyana aimed at strengthening tourism ties and positioning Grenada as a top-tier destination for Guyanese travelers.

The initiative forms part of the Grenada Tourism Authority’s broader regional marketing strategy to increase intra-Caribbean travel and build awareness of the tri-island nation Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique as a vibrant, accessible, and rewarding travel destination.

The highlight of the visit was a major activation held by the team, along with partners, at Giftland Mall in Georgetown on June 19th, where the team engaged with curious and enthusiastic attendees. They shared compelling insights about Grenada’s diverse offerings from its world-famous spices and lush rainforests to its iconic underwater sculpture park, authentic culture, and lively annual festivals.

“Guyana is an emerging market for leisure, investment and trade, and this mission allowed us to continue to deepen this meaningful relationship while showcasing just how easy and exciting it is to travel to Grenada.” said Tornia Charles, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Grenada has so much to offer regional travelers looking for authenticity, adventure, and relaxation.”

To generate even more excitement and engagement, the promotion featured exclusive giveaways, including complimentary airline tickets to Grenada and stays at participating hotels. Attendees were thrilled by the opportunity to win these coveted prizes, creating buzz across local media outlets and social platforms and sparking new interest in Grenada as a regional getaway.

The team also engaged the culinary community in Guyana by challenging two Guyanese chefs to craft Grenadian inspired dishes and beverages. Embracing the rich flavours of Pure Grenada, they responded with innovative creations such as a nutmeg cooler which included an array of local Grenadian spices, saltfish fritters, and a nutmeg-infused sauce to bring it all together, showcasing the distinctive flavour of Grenadian spices.

Their partners included InterCaribbean Airways, and local hotels such as the True Blue Bay resort, Sea Breeze Hotel, and the Bay House. These stakeholders played a crucial role in delivering first-hand information about accommodations, on-island experiences, and hospitality offerings. Their presence added depth to the destination showcase, offering a well-rounded perspective on the high-value, high-quality experiences awaiting travelers.

This mission represents a significant step toward reinforcing Caribbean connectivity and encouraging regional exploration. With shared goals for tourism development and sustainable economic growth, both Grenada and Guyana stand to benefit from deeper travel ties and continued collaboration.

The Grenada Tourism Authority remains committed to positioning the tri-island state as a standout Caribbean destination and will continue to explore partnerships, route development, and creative marketing efforts across key regional and international markets.