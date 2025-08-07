GTA takes its market strategy to Canada, U.S, U.K

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has successfully concluded a targeted international tour across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, reinforcing its commitment to building long-term global partnerships and positioning Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique as a premier, experience-rich destination.

The delegation consisted of Chairman Randall Dolland, CEO Stacey Liburd and Director of Sales & Marketing Tornia Charles who engaged with top airline executives, travel advisors, media outlets, and tour operators to share Grenada’s evolving tourism vision. These strategic engagements spanning Toronto, New York City and London aimed to increase airlift, strengthen trade relationships and elevate destination visibility across three of Grenada’s most critical source markets.

In both Toronto and New York, the team hosted curated destination dinners for media and leading travel advisors. These engagements offered firsthand insight into Grenada’s refreshed brand narrative and provided a platform for the GTA to deepen its relationships with the travel trade. The delegation also secured coverage across major media platforms, including CHCH-TV, The New York Times, Essence Magazine, and Travel Industry Today, while holding direct meetings with key airline partners such as Air Canada, Sunwing and regional representatives from Virgin Atlantic and British Airways.

Select travel advisors were recognized during interactive Q&A sessions and awarded hosted trips to Grenada, courtesy of Silversands, Calabash Hotel and Six Senses La Sagesse. These immersive experiences, complete with airfare, luxury accommodations, tailored on-island itineraries and an intimate dinner with GTA leadership served to reward loyal partners while fostering stronger personal connections with the destination.

The tour concluded in London with strategic meetings across the travel trade and airline sector. Tour operators including Caribtours, Best At Travel, and Hummingbird welcomed the GTA team for one-on-one sessions aimed at boosting bookings and refining collaborative marketing efforts ahead of the high-value winter travel season.

Reflecting on the success of the tour, CEO Stacey Liburd stated, “The purpose of this tour extends beyond merely presenting Grenada’s dynamic tourism offerings; it’s about forging enduring relationships that will contribute to a robust, resilient, and enriched future for our destination. Canada, the U.K. and the U.S. remain crucial markets for Grenada, and this visit provided a valuable opportunity to engage directly with key influencers and decision-makers shaping travel trends and preferences.”

As international visibility continues to expand, the GTA remains focused on translating these global efforts into tangible opportunities and benefits for the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.