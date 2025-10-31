Guadeloupe holds successful international boxing open

The first edition of the Guadeloupe International Boxing Open took place on Saturday evening at the Trois-Rivières gymnasium. The event was organised by Tibou Boxing, Gwada Boxing, the Savate League, and the Boxing Committee.

This gala evening, combining English boxing and French boxing (savate), marked the grand finale of the first international training camp in both disciplines, held throughout the week at CREPS Antilles-Guyane.

Teams from Belgium, Senegal, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Réunion, and the K-Team of Sarcelles (France) all participated in the training camp and the Open on Saturday.

The evening was highlighted by a spectacular knockout delivered by Cyril Koffi, from the Sarcelles K-Team, against Isaac Castard, the reigning French champion in savate.

During the Open, Guadeloupe’s young talent Guylann Mirre demonstrated all his skill and determination in a very tight match against Saint Lucian boxer Orlando Monrose. Balancing power, technique, and driven by the energy of the crowd, the evening once again confirmed Guadeloupe’s passion for boxing and the vitality of its local athletes.