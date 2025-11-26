Guinea-Bissau opposition leaders arrested by military

Military officers arrested opposition figures Fernando Dias da Costa and Domingos Simões Pereira, according to FRANCE 24’s sister channel RFI.

Dias da Costa, who claimed victory in Tuesday’s presidential election, and Pereira, the unsuccessful candidate in 2019, are being held at the Bissau air base.

Guinea-Bissau’s president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has also been arrested and is being held at general-staff headquarters where he is being “well-treated”, a military source told AFP.

Military officers have suspended the electoral process in Guinea-Bissau, where Embalo had been favoured to win a second term in last Sunday’s presidential election.

A senior officer additionally confirmed the arrest, adding that Embalo had been detained “with the chief of staff and the minister of the interior”.