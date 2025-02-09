Gusty Winds, Rough Seas Expected To Affect SVG

The Atlantic High Pressure System is the dominant feature across the islands, with brisk winds occasionally pushing cloud patches and a few showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Saharan dust could create a film/slight-haze across our area at times.

Fresh-occasionally strong (30 – 40km/h) breeze can be expected across our islands this (Sunday) evening, with wind directions ranging from northeast to easterly in some locations. Wind speeds are increasing and could become gusty (~45km/h) by Tuesday night…Be Alert!

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 1.2m to 1.8m west of our islands and up to 2.5m east of our islands.

Increasing wind speeds are likely to agitate sea conditions over the next few days…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for above normal swells and occasional gusty winds…Sea conditions could become rough, especially toward the east of our islands by mid-week…Be prepared!