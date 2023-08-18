Guyana: 1,000 acres of black eye peas, red beans to be planted by year end

The government of Guyana is hoping that 1,000 acres of land would be used for the cultivation of more black eyed peas and red beans by the end of the year.

According to a Facebook post on President Irfaan Ali’s official account, the Head of State and a technical team visited numerous areas across the country to analyze soil type and crop conditions.

Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture, speaking at the launch (Photo: DPI/August 18, 2023)

When asked for more information on the sidelines of an event on Friday, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha acknowledged that sites in Regions Six and Ten were investigated and suitable ground for the growing of these commodities was located.

“I believe that the process will begin soon, and that by the end of the year, at least 1,000 areas will be under cultivation,” Mustapha stated.

Growing these crops, he continued, is part of the government’s intentions to meet the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) ambitious food security goal, which aims to reduce the bloc’s annual food import bill of more than US$6 billion by 2025.

Source : Newsroom Guyana