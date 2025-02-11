Guyana Tycoon Azruddin Mohamed Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Guyana’s richest man, Azruddin Mohamed, on Tuesday denied allegations that he committed sexual offences against a 17-year old girl of Santa Mission, Kamuni Creek.

His lawyers Eusi Anderson, Renea Marcus and Casside Nurse took umbrage to the mention of umbrage to the mention of Team Mohamed’s and any allegations of sexual impropriety against Mr Mohamed.

“Team Mohamed’s and Azruddin Mohamed vehemently refute and wholeheartedly reject all claims of sexual misconduct, sexual impropriety or predatory sexual behavior against the minor child, and anyone else involved in the broadcast made by the alleged victim against Team Mohamed’s and Azruddin Mohamed,” the lawyers said.

The attorneys encouraged the girl to make an official report to the authorities as soon as possible.

The allegations have surfaced at a time when Mr Mohamed is intensifying his presence in communities across Guyana, in what some observers believe is an early sign that he would contest the 2025 general and regional elections. So far, he is being warmly welcomed by Guyanese of all major race groups, despite the fact that the US has imposed sanctions on him, his father and their businesses for alleged financial crimes linked to the export of gold.

The lawyers for Mr Mohamed said he and Team Mohamed’s were “ready, willing and able to submit themselves to any polygraph test, administered by competent professionals” such as those from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations, United Kingdom Scotland Yard or any other international agency “to corroborate their denial of the allegations made against them”.

The teenage girl alleged that the incident occurred in December 2024 while she was being transported home in Mr Mohamed’s boat after the businessman and his team had finished distributing donations.

She said she had so far not told her parents about the alleged sexual violation under the influence of a substance, but opted to do so on a social media platform because “its taking a toll on me; it hurst and I have to speak out”. She further alleged that there were bruises on her arm and her inner thighs.