Police Release Hotel Owner as Investigation into Adrianna’s Death Continues

Update on Ongoing Investigation into the Death of Adrianna Younge

Pursuant to the ongoing investigation in relation to the circumstances surrounding the death of Adrianna Younge, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) wishes to confirm that the owner of ‘Double Day Hotel’ who was in Police custody was released after the statutory detention period had elapsed. He was thereafter instructed by investigators to report on a daily basis to the station until the outcome of the investigation.

Further, the Immigration Department has ‘blacklisted ‘ or prohibited the owner of the hotel from leaving the jurisdiction.

Additionally, DNA samples obtained from the said individual and those of Adrianna Younge will be escorted this evening by a forensic investigator for advanced testing and analysis to be conducted at the Mount Sinai Health System, New York.

As a result of the serious nature of this investigation, the general public is advised that Assistant Commissioner Khalid Mandall remains on administrative leave. Similarly, the undermentioned civilian employee and police ranks respectively were sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The civilian staff who was also sent on administrative leave is the person who was on duty at the command center on the day in question, and she has admitted to detectives that she entered the wrong date whilst checking the camera system located within the vicinity of the Double Day Hotel. She had been tasked to ascertain whether or not Adrianna Younge had left the above place. As a consequence of her error, she misled the ranks by reporting that she observed a female who fit the description of Adrianna Younge, leaving the hotel with a male.

Investigations have also revealed that there was a sergeant from the Special Constabulary Unit who misled her colleagues when she claimed that she was on duty in the Region’s Operation Room, and a male anonymous caller informed her that Adrianna Younge was seen leaving the above hotel after joined a black (Raum) motor vehicle. In an effort to investigate the origin of the information about this vehicle, investigators managed to obtain the call information and arrested the so-called male anonymous caller, and it turned out to be that the caller is well acquainted with the special constabulary rank. He also informed detectives that he and the female spoke for 10 minutes during which he told her that he was standing in front of the hotel when he overheard persons talking about the girl leaving in a black Raum, hence, he related the said information to the special sergeant. The call log also confirmed the duration of the phone call as related by this individual.