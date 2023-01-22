Guyana aiming for corn, soya bean self-sufficiency by 2025

Guyana aims for self-sufficiency in corn, soya bean production by 2025

To become self-sufficient by 2025, Guyana is growing corn and soya beans in intermediate savannahs.

This year, the administration would invest $150 million on a Tacama wharf to boost the business.

Farmers will be able to transport and export their produce easier with riverine access from the project.

With a $1.2 billion investment in Tacama infrastructure, the government has helped the business thrive.

The government’s 125-acre corn and soya bean trial in 2021 was successful.

Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture, told the DPI that production will expand to at least 25,000 acres by 2025.

The minister believes self-sufficiency by 2025 is ambitious but feasible with government and corporate sector help.

Government, farmers, and commercial corporations are involved in extensive corn and soya bean farming.

The government built 40 km of road last year and will finish the remaining 7 in 2023.

Source : DPI