Guyana’s Election Date Set for September 1, 2025

President Irfaan Ali Sunday night announced that September 1, 2025 is the date when Guyana’s general and regional elections would be held.

Addressing the 59th Independence Flag Raising Ceremony in Berbice, he also said he would soon issue the proclamation for the dissolution of Parliament.

Dr Ali, who would be seeking re-election for a second and final term in keeping with Guyana’s Constitution, would be leading his People’s Progressive Party Civic’s ticket.

The President’s announcement comes as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) continues preparations.

The PPP will be coming up against the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) that are yet to decide whether they would coalesce, the percentage of positions to be shared and who would be their presidential candidate.

The PNCR-led A Partnership for National Unity and the AFC are heading into the elections without their wish for what they say should be a voters list that is cleansed of the names of deceased persons and migrants.