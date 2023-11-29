Guyana and its international allies hold Military Partners Day

In a symbolic display of appreciation and camaraderie, Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan, hosted a Military Partners Day to recognize the invaluable support from esteemed international allies. The event celebrated the enduring partnerships between Guyana and its military collaborators: France, the United States, Brazil, China, India, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

This occasion marked a momentous milestone in acknowledging the pivotal role played by these nations in enhancing the capabilities and fortitude of the Guyana Defence Force. Brigadier Khan, in his address, conveyed profound gratitude for the steadfast support and collaborative efforts that have fortified Guyana’s defense capabilities.

As part of the activity, several officers who have benefited from training opportunities facilitated by these partnerships conducted presentations, acknowledging the diverse areas of training received. The event also emphasized the collaborative endeavors undertaken by the Guyana Defence Force alongside its international partners. Representatives from each collaborating nation were present, fostering diplomatic ties and deepening the understanding of shared objectives.

The Chief-of-Staff extended special commendations to the military attachés and representatives from France, the United States, India, China, Brazil, Canada, and the United Kingdom. He recognized their unwavering commitment to fostering international cooperation and mutual assistance in defense and security matters.

The event served as a robust platform to reinforce the bonds of friendship and cooperation that have been cultivated over the years and demonstrated the shared dedication to strengthening global peace and security through collaborative efforts in defense and military operations.