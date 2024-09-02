Guyana authorities make $200M cocaine seizure near Venezuelan border

Guyana makes $200M cocaine bust near Venezuelan border

Guyana authorities have seized over 8,000 pounds (3,600 kilograms) of cocaine in a jungle near the Venezuelan border. The seizure is the largest in recent history, with Guyana’s Security Minister Robeson Benn estimating the drugs are worth at least $200 million.

The drugs were found in earthen pits in Guyana’s northwest region.

Police arrested one suspect and are looking for two more who fled the scene. Guyana’s police, military, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration were involved in the operation.

The drugs were seized in an area where police have found improvised submersible vessels hidden in the jungle in recent years.

Officials are stepping up monitoring in the region.