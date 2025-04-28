Forensic Autopsy Reveals Adrianna Younge Died by Drowning

Pathologists tell family Adrianna Younge died by drowning – Father says

Subrian Younge, the father of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, has confirmed the result of the forensic autopsy, saying that the pathologists have informed him and her mother, Amecia Simon, that she died by drowning.

He made the disclosure to members of the media as his daughter’s body was being removed from the mortuary.

“They say is drowning… and to me that is no result,” he said.

The finding was unanimous among the three pathologists, including the one selected by the family to represent their interests.

The autopsy also revealed that Adrianna sustained no broken bones, suggesting there was no external trauma associated with her death. However, investigators are continuing their work and will seek to determine whether the water found in Adrianna’s lungs and stomach matches the water from the pool where the incident occurred.

Dr Glenn A. Rudner, a distinguished forensic pathologist from the renowned Mount Sinai Hospital in New York along with Dr Shubhakar Karra Paul, the government-appointed international pathologist from Barbados, and Dr Gary L. Collins, Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Delaware, who was chosen by Adrianna Younge’s family to represent their interests conducted and observed the autopsy.

Earlier, the scanning of the body was done at Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital.

There is now a renewed focus on who was responsible for watching Adrianna at the pool. Speculation has surfaced regarding her grandmother, who has yet to provide a formal statement to police.