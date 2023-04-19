Guyana: Bar owners to be charged for selling liquor to drunk drivers

Liquor license holders have been cautioned that if they continue to violate sections of the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing (Amendment) Act 2022, they would face the full power of Guyana’s law enforcement.

The warning came from Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who underlined the government’s indignation at the recent tragedy on Guyana’s roads caused by drunk drivers.

“The Government of Guyana remains concerned about the senseless deaths on our roads, which are frequently the result of drunken driving.”

“Unfortunately, it appears that license holders, particularly bar owners, have not been in compliance with their obligations imposed under the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing (Amendment) Act, based on reports and complaints received.”

“An appeal is hereby made to such bar owners to play their part in the promotion of the public good and the preservation of a safe society, free of drunken driving,” the AG’s office stated in a statement issued from his chambers.

Licensees are required to prevent anyone who is inebriated, belligerent, quarrelsome, or unruly from entering their premises.

Any license holder who fails to meet their requirements will be fined GYD$100,000 for the first offense and GYD$200,000 for the second.

Other responsibilities put on the license holder include:

(a) Not allowing drunkenness or other aggressive, quarrelsome, or riotous behavior on his property;

(a) Not selling, giving, or bartering intoxicating wine to a drunk;

(c) Not allowing another person [such as an employee or a servant] to sell, give, or barter intoxicating liquor to an inebriated person;

(d) Not to sell, donate, or barter alcoholic liquor to anyone he knows is likely to drive away from the premises, unless that person has selected another person to be the designated driver of the motor vehicle.

(e) You may not sell, donate, or trade alcoholic liquor to someone who has been designated as a designated driver.

(f) To notify the nearest police station and request immediate help if he suspects that a drunken person is attempting to drive or is in command of a motor vehicle on the road or in another public location.

(g) Display notices against drinking and driving in prominent locations on the licensed premises.

(h) Ensure that announcements against not drinking and driving are made at regular intervals on the premises.

Source : Loop News