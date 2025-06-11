The Guyanese-flagged cargo vessel Hein (IMO 6702284) has partially submerged after running aground on the southern side of Monas Island. The incident occurred after the vessel’s cargo of bricks reportedly shifted while en route to St. Vincent.

To prevent capsizing, the crew made the decision to beach the vessel. Authorities have confirmed that there are no breaches in the hull, and efforts are underway to refloat the ship.

However, hydrocarbons have begun leaking from the bilge, raising serious concerns about environmental contamination in the Chaguaramas Basin and the Gulf of Paria. The leakage poses a direct threat to marine life, fisheries, and nearby coastal communities.

Environmental watchdog group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) is urgently calling on the Ministry of Energy, the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA), and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) to immediately activate the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan.

FFOS is also urging the deployment of oil containment booms to mitigate further pollution.

“This is not just a maritime issue—it’s an ecological emergency,” FFOS stated. “Immediate containment is critical. We cannot afford to wait.”

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the leak or confirm the timeline for containment measures.