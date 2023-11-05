Guyana: CJIA to get 100 International flights each week by December

Because of increased collaborations and an increase in incoming passengers, the Cheddi Jagan international Airport (CJIA) is expected to see 100 international scheduled flights per week by December.

This was recently mentioned by Rickford Samaroo, Director of Air Navigation Services (ANS), during a phone interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday.

The airport now has 85 planned incoming flights per week, according to Samaroo.

Guyana has welcomed direct flights from Canada Jetlines, British Airways, and Sky Cana, among others, in the last year. Qatar Airways and Ethiopian Airlines both made their inaugural landings.

These accomplishments have allowed the airport to process nearly 545,000 passengers as of last month, a 13% increase.

Meanwhile, the Eugene F. Correia foreign Airport now has 45 planned foreign flights each week, with 52 expected by the end of the year.

To far, the airport has logged an average of 139 daily landings and take-offs. This includes 12 overseas landings and 20 offshore flights on average.

The increase in international arrivals is attributable to Guyana becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, with several thriving industries and extensive expansion of its tourism industry. Among other tour projects, the country has invested in a variety of tourist products and experiences, such as eco-lodges, excursions, and cultural extravaganzas.

Source : DPI