Guyana: Couple dies in murder/suicide, child survives

An abusive on and off relationship ended tragically this morning in a murder/suicide incident in Charlotte Street in Georgetown.

36-year-old ExxonMobil employee Atiya Rambachan-Solomon was shot dead by her estranged husband, Alroy Solomon, who also shot their young son before turning the gun on himself.

The 10-year-old child survived and has been hospitalised with gunshot wounds. He is listed in a serious condition.

The incident took place just after 11:30 this morning. Persons in the area said they heard multiple gunshots and the woman, who was already nursing a broken arm from an accident, collapsed at the front of a building close to where her home is located.

The injured son was picked up from the side of the yard, while the shooter was found dead in the back of the yard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police and an Emergency Medical team arrived quickly at the scene after an alarm was raised, and rushed the young boy to the hospital, while the bodies of his parents laid at the front and back of the yard.

According to persons in the area, the woman recently moved to the area with her son. It appeared as though the couple was going through a break-up, but the husband would be seen from time to time transporting the woman and the son to and from the house.

Friends also explained that a few months ago, the couple lost their home to a fire, then the wife got injured in a hit and run accident on Brickdam. She was still recovering from the accident and was nursing a broken arm.

But neighbours told reporters that in the past few weeks, there were two shooting incidents in front of the Charlotte Street property that the woman was renting. It was suspected that the estranged husband was behind the shooting incidents.

“It look like the child was trying to escape, but the ambulance came and gone with the child. But before then, about two weeks ago, we hear gunshots coming from there and when you check on the road we saw spent shells on the road, but I don’t know if the neighbours them report it”, Sharon Foster who lives in the area told reporters.

The brother of the landlord for the property where the woman lived, Coel Marks, explained to reporters that there was a clear domestic violence issue taking place at the home.

“She seemed to be having problems with the husband, but they still remained cordial, he would still come and visit and I think they shared a vehicle. He would drive and she would drive. There is an ongoing investigation into a shooting incident that took place twice at the residence and they suspected that it was him”, he stated.

The area surrounding home has been cordoned off and relatives were seen hurrying down to the scene. The matter is under full investigation.