Guyana: Custom Officials Thwart Cocaine Smuggling to London

Woman bound for St Lucia, London arrested at CJIA with cocaine

Officers from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) made a drug bust on Monday, 3 February 2025, while carrying out narcotic interdiction duties at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

During a routine search of an outgoing passenger, who was due to board flight BA2158 to Saint Lucia with onward connections to Gatwick International Airport in London, authorities discovered 2.468 kilograms of cocaine concealed on the individual.

The woman, identified as 27-year-old A’ishah Mckenzie of Savage Street, North East La Penitence, Georgetown, was arrested at the airport and escorted to CANU’s headquarters along with the illegal substance.

Mckenzie appeared before Magistrate Fortune at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge of possession of 2.467 kilograms of cocaine with intent to traffic.

The accused was denied bail and remanded to prison. She will remain in custody until her next court appearance on March 5, 2025.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as the legal proceedings unfold.