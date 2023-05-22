Guyana : Death toll from dormitory fire at Mahdia School drops to 19

Guyana Fire Service confirms 19 children killed in dorm fire

The casualty toll from the dormitory fire at Mahdia Secondary School has dropped to 19.

An official from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) verified to Loop Caribbean News that doctors were able to resuscitate a young girl who was initially reported as one of the fatalities.

According to a statement released today by GFS, fourteen children died at the site, while five died while being treated at the Mahdia District Hospital.

Twenty-one children were rescued from the blazing building and are being treated at the Mahia District Hospital and Georgetown Public Hospital for their injuries.

GFS has initiated an investigation into the fire, which began late Sunday evening.

GFS stated, “Our team is still on the ground investigating in order to provide clarity regarding the cause of the fire and all other pertinent information.” “Today is a sad day for Guyana, and the entire Fire Department mourns the loss of so many innocent children alongside you. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and companions of these young lives, and our prayers are with you.”

Source : Loop News