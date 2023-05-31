Guyana: Decomposed bodies of mother & daughter discovered in house

The badly decomposed bodies of a woman and her daughter were Wednesday found in a house they rented at Providence, East Bank Demerara, the News Room reports.

The woman and daughter have been identified as Petrous Ross, 38, and Gabriella Ross, 13.

The bodies were discovered by an ex-partner and the landlady who said the rental contract was up.

The News Room said they were reliably informed that the Police found four bottles of substances near the bodies. Investigators also found that items in the house were packed away for moving but there was an object bracing the door from the inside.

Persons in the area told Police they last saw the woman and her daughter in January this year.