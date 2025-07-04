NEMO thanks GDF for Beryl Recovery Support

NEMO SVG Express Gratitude to Guyana Defence Force Delegation for Support of Beryl Recovery on Union Island

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), on behalf of the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (GOSVG), express profound gratitude to the officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), for their dedicated support of the post Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts on Union Island.

Earlier today (July 3, 2025), Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and other officials within the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (GOSVG) hosted an ‘Appreciation and Farewell Luncheon’ for the 40 members of Guyana Defense Force (GDF), at Sparrow’s Beach Club on Union Island, in recognition of their contribution to the post Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts.

The 40 member GDF contingent, under the command of Lt. Col. Cranston France, arrived in SVG on March 24th 2025, to assist with the ongoing recovery exercise following the destructive impact of Hurricane Beryl on July 1 2024.

The GDF officers were also awarded appreciation plaques ahead of their scheduled departure from SVG on July 4th 2025.