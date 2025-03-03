Guyana Defence Force Soldiers Arrive in St Vincent (SVG)

GDF Contingent Arrives in SVG to Aid in Reconstruction Efforts

A contingent from the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) has arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This, according to a release, this is an initial visit to be followed by the deployment of officers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to aid in the reconstruction efforts in the Southern Grenadines.

The contingent has also aided in reconstruction efforts in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Hurricane Beryl, the strongest hurricane in history to form in June in the Atlantic Ocean, wreaked havoc as it swept through Grenada, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines.

Initially a tropical depression, Beryl rapidly intensified into a Category 4 hurricane and briefly reached Category 5 status, with winds up to 240 km/h (150 mph).

Ninety percent of the houses on Union Island in the Southern Grenadine Islands suffered severe damage or destruction.

Total damages were estimated at US$ 230.6 million, equivalent to approximately 21.6 percent of the 2023 GDP.