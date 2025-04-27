US Expert to Arrive in Guyana for Autopsy on body of Adrianna Younge

Delaware’s Chief Medical Examiner to perform autopsy on body of Adrianna Younge

The Chief Medical Examiner of the US State of Delaware, Dr. Gary Collins, is set to arrive in Guyana on Sunday to perform an autopsy on the body of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, who was found dead in the pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen.

Adrianna was with her grandmother, siblings, and other relatives at the Double Day Pool on Wednesday. She vanished from sight while at the pool, and her grandmother raised an alarm as she sought help from hotel staff.

The Guyana Police Force arrived on the scene and requested the family to go home, but the Commanding Officer claimed he had seen a video recording of the girl entering a car and leaving the hotel. However, that claim turned out to be false.

The family kept guard at the hotel into the night and remained there with supporters until the following day, when the body of the young girl suddenly appeared in the pool. Her death led to protests by supporters and the hotel was set ablaze.

The Guyana Police Force announced that the Commander in the area who interacted with the family has been sent on administrative leave, while three of his ranks have been placed under close arrest. They are now being probed about their actions at the hotel after receiving a complaint about the child’s disappearance.

The family of the dead child is requesting an international investigation, requesting the government seek the help of the US Federal Bureau of Investigations, the British Scotland Yard Police, or the Canadian Police. They have expressed no trust in the Guyana Police Force.