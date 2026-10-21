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Guyana demands apology, reparations from King Charles ahead of visit

Times Staff
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(FILES) Guyana's President and presidential candidate for re-election Mohamed Irfaan Ali reacts in front of the media after voting during the presidential election in Leonora, Guyana on September 1, 2025. Guyana's President Irfaan Ali claimed reelection to a second term, he told AFP on September 3, 2025. The Electoral Commission has not yet made any announcement about the results. (Photo by Joaquin SARMIENTO / AFP)

Ahead of his upcoming tour in the Caribbean, King Charles is facing significant pressure from Guyana’s leadership and citizens regarding Britain’s colonial history.

President Mohamed Ifraan Ali and local residents are publicly insisting on a formal apology and financial reparations for the historical atrocities of the transatlantic slave trade.

Although citizens generally respect the monarch’s modern environmental advocacy, the collective demand for accountability remains deeply rooted in generational trauma.

Despite these local appeals, royal advisors have firmly rejected issuing an official apology due to fears of triggering widespread legal consequences and demands from numerous other former territories.

Consequently, the upcoming diplomatic journey is expected to test the King’s ability to navigate profound historical grievances while strictly adhering to official government guidance.

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ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

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