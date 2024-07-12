Guyana Sends Humanitarian Aid to SVG Post-Hurricane Beryl

GUYANA PROVIDES DISASTER RELIEF ASSISTANCE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, this morning, Wednesday, 10th July 2024 received a shipment of perishable and non-perishable goods from the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

At the handover, Director of National Emergency Management Organisation, Ms. Michelle Forbes expressed gratitude to the Government and People of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana for their invaluable support and assistance in providing humanitarian aid and relief supplies.

Mr. Nigel Russell, Honorary Consul of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana extended solidarity and support to address the critical needs of affected citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, citing Guyana’s swift action in providing essential relief supplies and humanitarian aid for those affected by the hurricane.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on behalf of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines expresses sincere appreciation to the Government and People of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.