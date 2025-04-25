Hotel Owner, Staff Detained as Probe into 11yro Death Continues

Hotel owner, employees in police custody as probe into Adrianna Younge’s death deepens

The owner of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, remains in police custody as authorities continue to investigate the disappearance and subsequent death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.

While the Guyana Police Force has yet to officially confirm the detention of any suspects, despite persistent enquiries, well-placed sources close to the investigation have confirmed the detention of a Mr Bhola.

Several hotel employees who were on duty at the time of Adrianna’s disappearance on Wednesday are also in custody. Her body was discovered in the hotel’s swimming pool approximately 20 hours after she was reported missing.

Adrianna had been visiting the hotel’s pool with family members on Wednesday. Multiple searches of the premises, conducted between Wednesday and Thursday morning, initially yielded no results.

A police statement previously reported that CCTV footage showed Adrianna entering a red and black Raum motorcar bearing registration number PSS 4684, which allegedly drove off towards Vreed-en-Hoop. That statement was later retracted by the police.

On Thursday evening, President Irfaan Ali met with Adrianna’s parents, relatives, and close friends, describing the meeting as an “emotional encounter.” He offered them his unconditional support, love, and prayers, and reiterated his earlier pledge that “every aspect of this case will be investigated comprehensively.”