Guyana elected as non-permanent member of UN Security Council

On Tuesday, Guyana was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Guyana received 191 votes from the 192 members present at today’s UN General Assembly.

Guyana’s two-year term as Latin America and the Caribbean representative begins on January 1, 2024.

Guyana previously served on the United Nations Security Council from 1975 to 1976 and again from 1982 to 1983.

China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States are permanent members of the UN Security Council, as are ten non-permanent members from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe.

Algeria, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia, who overcame Belarus for the seat, will also join Guyana on the UN Security Council in 2024.

Guyanese President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent the area on the crucial council.