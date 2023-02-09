Guyana: Family accused of laundering over $4 billion for Chinese companies

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of Guyana has charged a couple and their son with money laundering and conspiracy to launder more than GYD$ 4.1 billion.

SOCU said it charged Kenneth Kellawan Ramnarine, Yevette Nalini Saroop, and their son Damian Brandon Ramnarine after nearly three years of investigating claims that they were “acting as nominees for several Chinese enterprises and also enabling tax cheating” through a family company.

SOCU head, Assistant Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh, stated in a statement that Ramnarine and his wife were apprehended on Wednesday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport while attempting to flee to the United States.

Karimbaksh claimed the family moved GYD$ 3.7 billion to 22 Chinese firms under the pretence of importing raw materials to create biodegradable items, while other payments totaling more than GYD$ 4.1 billion were concealed locally.

Saroop appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrates Court, where he was charged with 134 counts of money laundering.

She was remanded to prison without having to enter a plea to the indictable charges.

Saroop will return to court today, where new charges will be read to him.

Ramnarine appeared in court to confront charges of money laundering on 131 counts.

He was remanded in custody and is due back in court today to face new charges.

Their kid did not appear in court, but police stated that he will surrender to SOCU soon.