Family Opposes Protests to Halt Adriana Younge’s Burial

The family of Adriana Younge has issued a public statement strongly opposing any planned protests aimed at halting her upcoming burial in order to demand a second post-mortem examination.

Lewis Amika, a relative of Younge, expressed the family’s dismay in a statement released on Saturday.

Younge’s funeral is tentatively scheduled for early next week, with Monday mentioned as the likely date.

Concerns had recently surfaced over calls for a second post-mortem examination (PME), with some individuals alleging that the push was politically motivated and did not reflect the true wishes of the immediate family.

The family’s statement appears to be a direct response to those claims, emphasising their desire for a respectful and undisturbed farewell.

Adriana Younge’s death has attracted public attention in recent weeks, with various groups questioning the circumstances surrounding it. Although the initial post-mortem was completed, factions within the community – some reportedly tied to political interests – have advocated for a second examination.

The family, however, is urging the public to respect their decision and allow them to grieve and proceed with burial arrangements without interference.