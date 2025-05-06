Guyana: Fatal Chopping Over Paternity of Two-Month-Old Child

Argument over child’s paternity leads to fatal chopping

A tragic chopping incident at Plantation Caracas, West Canje, also known as High Dam in New Amsterdam has resulted in the deaths of Leon Fordyce, known as “Nastyman,” a 45-year-old labourer, and 35-year-old Shawn Timothy La Fleur.

This violent confrontation erupted from a heated argument regarding the paternity of a two-month-old child. The incident occurred between 23:30 hrs and midnight on Sunday.

Anganisha Newyear, referred to as “Angie”, a 40-year-old mother of eight, is currently hospitalized due to her injuries.

According to information gathered, Fordyce and Newyear were involved in a common-law relationship.

A neighbour, who prefers to remain anonymous, reported being awakened shortly after midnight by cries for help.

Shawn’s mother, 50-year-old Nicola Christine La Fleur, recounted that she spoke with her son before receiving the distressing call about the incident. Upon rushing outside, she found Shawn unresponsive on the roadway, suffering a severe head wound.

When asked about the catalyst for the tragic events, Nicola revealed that her son had been upset over the paternity issue of the child.

“She seh ‘the child is me son child’. And me son seh ‘is not he child’. Because the child ain’t resemble the two children he get. This child more black,” Nicola said.

Witnesses indicated that following Angie’s injuries, her relatives retaliated against Shawn, inflicting the fatal wounds.

As Shawn lay unconscious, news of the incident quickly spread to his relatives, who, along with others, gathered at the scene of Fordyce’s roadside shop.

This publication understands that Fordyce was in the process of closing his shop when he was viciously attacked and subsequently killed.

Investigations into this incident are ongoing, as authorities work to piece together the events that led to ths tragic deaths.