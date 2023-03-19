Guyana: Father of 3 stabbed to death by wife in Alberttown

A 23-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed allegedly by his wife at their Fourth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown home on Saturday morning.

Dead is Esan Hamilton; he was stabbed by his wife, Aaliyan Lewis, called Dacia, a waitress.

Police Headquarters reported that the murder occurred at around 06:30 hrs.

Reports indicate that the couple has three children together and were married for a number of years.

It is alleged that their marriage was plagued by domestic disputes. It is further alleged that on Saturday morning, an argument ensued after Hamilton reportedly slapped his wife while she was asleep.

This caused the woman to become angry and in retaliation, she armed herself with a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him.

Subsequently, Hamilton exited the room, nursing a stab wound to his left side, lower abdomen, and told an aunt who lives with them that Lewis stabbed him. The aunt, reportedly, saw Lewis exit the room with a silver knife in her hand.

The aunt then alerted another family member, got a taxi and took Hamilton to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Hamilton died while recieving treatment.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Lewis was arrested and is presently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

Source : News Room GY