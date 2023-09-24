Guyana: Fire at Ramada Princess Hotel now under investigation by GFS

The Guyana Fire Service is looking into a fire that broke out at the Ramada Princess Hotel and Casino in Providence, East Bank Demerara, Wednesday night.

The fire started on the fourth floor of the six-story building, in room 431.

The hotel contains 194 rooms as well as a casino on the southern side of the edifice.

The hotel had 293 people and 4 children registered at the time of the incident.

The fire alarm and sprinkler systems were activated when smoke was seen coming from the building’s eastern side.

At 10:47 p.m., the Fire Department was summoned and told of the fire.

Water tenders, water carriers, a hydraulic platform, three ambulances, and their staff were quickly despatched to the location by Eccles, Diamond, Central, and West Ruimveldt fire stations, with the first arriving at 10:54 p.m.

Under the supervision of Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham, twenty-eight firefighting professionals went into swift action, successfully evacuating all guests present at the time and putting out the fire in a timely manner.

The freshly acquired hydraulic high-rise platform was also used to rescue many people who were stranded on the hotel’s sixth story.

Emergency Medical Technicians transported one guest to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment of smoke inhalation. There were no fatalities or major injuries.

Firefighting activities were suspended around 3:10 a.m. today. The room of origin, as well as rooms 433 and 435, were heavily damaged.