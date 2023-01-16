Guyana: Five persons injured in Essequibo collision

Several persons injured in Essequibo collision

Five people were hurt in an early-morning crash that happened near Hibernia on the Essequibo Coast on Sunday.

Two automobiles, PXX 4632 and PXX 8405, were involved in an accident that happened at 8:00 a.m.

PXX 8405, piloted by Angelia Simon, collided with PXX 4632, driven by Ivan Layne, after losing control of her vehicle due to a blowout on the left-side rear wheel.

Residents helped the drivers and passengers as they were transported to the Suddie hospital.

Layne suffers chest pain, head damage, and body abrasions, while Simon has a head injury and lacerations across her body.

Both passengers, 12-year-old boy and Adzar Mohammed, sustained injuries to various parts of their bodies.

Police are looking into it right now.

Source : News Room GY