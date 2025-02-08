Guyana extradites fugitive “Harry Narine Rajkumar’ to Canada

extradites fugitive to Canada

Guyanese man extradited to Canada to face attempted murder charges

A Guyanese citizen, Harry Narine Rajkumar, who was extradited to Canada on Tuesday will face several criminal charges.

In confirming the extradition, the Ministry of Home Affairs said “Rajkumar waived his right to an extradition hearing and consented to return to Canada to face charges, which include attempted Murder in violation of the Canadian Criminal Code and aggravated Assault in violation of the Canadian Criminal Code (Ottawa jurisdiction)”.

The extradition marks the first successful extradition between the two countries.

According to the statement, the extradition marks a milestone in international Crime-Fighting Cooperation and in bilateral relations and collaborative efforts to combat transnational crime.

The Canadian government had submitted a formal extradition request to the Government of Guyana for Rajkumar. In response, The Ministry of Home Affairs requested that Chief Magistrate (ag) Faith Mc Gusty to begin the necessary legal proceedings for the extradition.

The release stated that Rajkumar was arrested by the Guyana Police Force following an INTERPOL Red Notice and that authorities had been tracking his whereabouts since May 2019 after he fled Canadian law enforcement.

“This successful extradition highlights Guyana’s steadfast commitment to international law enforcement cooperation and its dedication to ensuring that justice is served, regardless of borders. It also paves the way for future collaborations between Guyana and Canada in addressing cross-border criminal matters,” the Ministry said.

The prosecution team was led by Ms. Lisa Cave, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Ormella Gladstone, Treaty Officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Sergeant Stephan Hinds from the Major Crimes Unit, supported by other law enforcement officers.