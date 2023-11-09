Guyana: GDF & Agriculture Ministry holds successful Farmers Market

The Guyana Defence Force and the Ministry of Agriculture teamed up for a fabulous farmers market on the lawns outside Base Camp Ayanganna Playfield.

The market opened at 0530 hours, but many shoppers were on the spot even before 0500 hours for an early catch of everything on sale. By 0530 hours, hundreds of people had joined to explore the one-stop shop for fresh, locally sourced goodies and an array of products crafted by our talented farmers and entrepreneurs.

The event also afforded the Force an opportunity to display the agricultural prowess of the GDF Agriculture Corps.

His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and Chief of Staff Brigadier Omar Khan warmly greeted shoppers and vendors.

It’s events like these that celebrate our local produce, boost our economy, and foster a strong sense of community.

Let’s continue to support our farmers and businesses while enjoying the best Guyana has to offer. #SupportLocal

Source : GDF