Guyana government extends bids for significant sea defence projects

As the government accelerates its infrastructure development program, the Public Works Ministry has issued a request for proposals for a variety of marine defense projects in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and Ten.

This comes only days after the $781.9 billion budget was approved, with the lion’s share, a whopping $136 billion, set aside for the progress of infrastructure projects.

This significant investment in infrastructure is part of the government’s long-term strategy to build for the future.

The ministry did, however, reveal that these bids will be opened on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, and that the projects will be divided into 25 lots.

The development of rip rap sea barriers in La Resource/Delight, Maria’s Good Intent, Abrams Zuil, and Cullens, Essequibo Coast, is estimated to cost $402 million for Region Two.

Similar work is planned for Region Three at Zeelandia Estate, Belle Plaine, Maria Johanna, Zeelandia (Ganga), and Uniform, Cane Garden, Okum/Retrieve, Belfield, on Leguan Island, as well as Uitvlugt, Anna Catherina, Zeeburg, and Zeelugt, at a cost of more than $1.7 billion.

Meanwhile, in Region Four, rip rap river defences will be built at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, and a timber revetment structure will be built at Cambridge, Mahaica, at a cost of $99 million and $77 million, respectively.

A total of $190 million is projected to be allocated to Region Five for the construction of rip rap sea barriers between Weldaad and Washington, West Coast Berbice.

A total of $23 million is estimated for the construction of a timber revetment structure along the Abary River Dam in East Coast Demerara, as well as $359 million for work between Bygeval and Essex in Mahaica.

Work is planned for Crabwood Creek, No. 81 settlement, and the Corentyne between Wellington Park and Eversham in Region Six. The cost of these renovations is estimated to be $318 million.

Finally, an estimated $138 million is set aside for Region Ten to fund construction at Speightland, Linden.

The construction and upkeep of marine defense buildings is critical for the security of riverine populations and farmlands, as well as the preservation of Guyana’s agricultural produce.

The budget for this year includes $4.9 billion for the protection and preservation of the country’s sea and river defenses.

On Friday, the ministry also issued a request for proposals for the rehabilitation of several public and main access roads, including a section of the Black Bush Polder Road in Yakusari, Region Six, the Black Bush Polder Road in Johanna, Region Six, Canal No. 1 (Phase 5), Region Three, and Canal No. 2 Polder Road, Region Three.

Bids for this project will be opened at the NPTAB headquarters on March 1, 2023.

Source : DPI