Guyana govt commits to integrating migrants through open-door policy

Guyanese Government commits to integrating migrants

Gail Teixeira, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, reaffirmed her government’s commitment to integrating migrants through its open-door policy, noting that integration aid extends beyond basic requirements.

Teixeira was the featured speaker at a Georgetown event commemorating World Refugee Day.

“We must be cautious when discussing refugee migrants and asylum seekers because we are dealing with the identity of the individual.” “These are individuals, people, with names and faces, and they deserve a chance,” added the minister.

According to the minister, the government gives free health care to immigrants as part of its comprehensive policy to guarantee that everyone has access to critical medical services.

“Healthcare and education have their own challenges for us to provide,” Teixeira added, “but we offer free public health care to all those who are in Guyana…regardless of nationality, gender, religion, or ethnicity.”

According to a United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) study from 2021, about 24,500 Venezuelan refugees and migrants were living in Guyana.

Guyana declared the same year that it will impose visa restrictions on Haitian and Cuban nationals in an effort to reduce the influx of illegal migrants.

According to an announcement from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the government is now making “significant strides in the education sector, creating an inclusive learning environment for all children, including those from migrant backgrounds,” in what looks to be a U-turn.

“While language barriers have presented a challenge,” the agency notes, “efforts have been made to address this issue through language programs and support services.” The nation invests in the future and fosters social cohesion by guaranteeing that every child can attend school and obtain a quality education.

“The government is working with international organizations such as the United Nations to create synergies and develop comprehensive programs that protect the rights and promote the well-being of all migrants,” according to the DPI release.

