Guyana govt minister Dharamlall resigns after authorities drop rape case

Guyana minister resigns

Nigel Dharamlall, the embattled Local Government Minister, has resigned as a Member of Parliament and Cabinet member. Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of the Republic of Guyana, made the statement Friday night.

A 16-year-old adolescent made a serious accusation against the Local Government Minister in June. Following this, Dharamlall, who disputed the charge, went on leave to help with the investigations before being arrested and held on one million dollars bail.

Last Monday, the student stated that she no longer wished to pursue the matter.

Following this, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) announced on Tuesday that she will not press charges against the minister based on the evidence presented to her.

Guyana’s President, on the other hand, stated that Minister Dharamlall has instructed him that he will present his resignation since the government’s interests are vital to him and he does not want anyone to drag the country into discredit.

Dharamlall also informed President Ali that the allegations had personally hurt him, and as such, he offered to resign as Minister and Member of Parliament.

“As a result, I’ve accepted his resignation as a Cabinet Member and a Member of Parliament,” President Ali remarked.

The President stated from the beginning that he would allow the system to function.

“Neither I nor the government would ever intervene in the system.” We’ve allowed for an independent investigation, and the minister went on leave to guarantee that one was carried out. The police investigated, as did all other agencies, including the DPP.”

The President stated that, having received the DPP’s advice, the Minister has sought to quit as a Member of Cabinet and a Member of Parliament, and he has accepted that resignation.