Guyana govt seeking COVID vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years old

Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Director of Family and Primary Health Care Services, said the Ministry of Health is seeking COVID-19 immunizations for children six months to five years old.

Only youth have not got COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a News Room interview, Dr. Hamilton noted the other set of children had had uneven vaccine acceptance (five to 11 years).

She added the ministry is working to get immunizations for younger children to protect them against the new coronavirus.

The Director answered, “That’s ongoing.”

Dr. Hamilton admitted that parents are hesitant to vaccinate their children. Concerns include the vaccine’s reproductive effects.

Dr. Hamilton added the local Health Ministry, regional, and worldwide health agencies had deemed COVID-19 vaccinations safe.

She also noted that Guyana has had an excellent childhood vaccination program for decades.

“Our under-5 immunization rate is high.

“…and the COVID-19 vaccine is not the only novel vaccination we introduced,” she said.

Dr. Hamilton mentioned the pentavalent vaccine. DPT protects children from five life-threatening diseases: diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, and Hib.

Dr. Emily Kainne Dokubo, CDC Caribbean Regional Office Director, said parents’ concerns are valid but that these immunizations are safe.

